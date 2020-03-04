Despite RJ Barrett’s monster performance against the Houston Rockets, Spike Lee is stealing all the New York Knicks headlines.

Unfortunately, the Knicks State of Mind Podcast can’t open the show with RJ Barrett, Frank Ntilikina, and Mitchell Robinson’s dynamite effort against the Houston Rockets.

Instead, Spike Lee’s preferred method of entering Madison Square Garden is the top story in New York Knicks land. The award-winning filmmaker and director is a longtime Knicks fan and a fixture courtside at MSG.

But he is now engaged in a feud with the Knicks and owner James Dolan regarding the entrance he uses to make his way into games. Yes, it’s that silly, but here we are, talking about it.

The incident was blown up even more after Lee made an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” which is becoming the place for people to go to make the Knicks look bad. First, it was “branding guru” Steve Stoute sticking his foot in his mouth and now it’s Lee using the platform to bash the team he says he loves.

However, despite all the nonsense, the Knicks earned their best win of the season on Monday night. Barrett and Ntilikina went toe-to-toe with two former MVPs—James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Barrett’s 27 points led New York and his cold-blooded bucket in the waning seconds gave the Knicks some breathing room. But Houston would not go down so easy. Thankfully for the Knicks, Ntilikina’s stifling defense forced Westbrook into a tough shot from the foul line that would clank off the rim.

Don’t let Spike Lee’s dramatics take away from the awesome performance on the court.