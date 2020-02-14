Knicks State of Mind discusses Steve Stoute’s first public appearance as a representative of the New York Knicks, which didn’t go as planned.

Well, if Steve Stoute is the “marketing guru” he claims to be, he probably knows his first impression as a representative New York Knicks was a train wreck. The man who was hired to help with a rebrand recently stuck his foot in his mouth during a “First Take” appearance on ESPN.

The Knicks State of Mind Podcast dives into his puzzling comments, including a line that implied interim head coach Mike Miller had no chance of winning the full-time head coaching gig. Stoute threw Miller, and his staff, under the bus and he was forced to walk back those comments.

“While Steve Stoute is a valued contributor to the Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, he does not speak on behalf of New York Knicks personnel and basketball operations,” the Knicks clarified in a statement. “Any decisions regarding the operations of the team will be made by the new President of the New York Knicks.”

“In my excitement to defend the Knicks on live TV today, I inadvertently insinuated about Knicks personnel,” Stoute added. “I look forward to working with Knicks management to elevate the great Knicks brand moving forward.”

The optics were bad, but how concerned should fans be with Stoute’s faux pas? The Knicks State of Mind guys have a few thoughts on the situation.

In addition to the big Stoute news, the guys discuss the upcoming All-Star break, including RJ Barrett‘s Rising Stars Game appearance.