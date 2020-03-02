Incoming New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose isn’t speaking to media, but he did address the fans.

Leon Rose is the latest in a long line of New York Knicks saviors. He’s taking over an NBA team for the first time after a long and storied career as an agent with CAA. Although he won’t hold a press conference on his first day on the job, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose did send out a letter to Knicks fans.

The full letter can be found on Twitter, but here are a few interesting excerpts:

“In my career as an agent, I experienced the intricacies of the League, player recruitment and most importantly, how to develop relationships, unity and team cohesiveness. To be successful in the NBA, you need the best talent, a tireless work ethic, a winning culture and a total commitment to the development of both the individual and the team. I know that the ability to forge solid, productive relationships is what binds all that together.”

Rose’s relationships around the NBA are a large part of what will make him successful with the Knicks. Admittedly, this hire feels like another attempt to go big in free agency. Rose was an integral part of constructing the Miami Heat’s “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to lure top free agents to New York.

“For the remainder of this season, I will work tirelessly behind the scenes while evaluating every aspect of the organization. Most immediately, we will support Mike Miller, his staff and our team, who have plenty of basketball left to be played this season. I want to thank Mike for his continued leadership and professionalism during this period.”

It’s unfortunate, but this needed to be said about interim head coach Mike Miller. The coach was thrust into the spotlight when the team fired David Fizdale and he’s acted as a shield for the front office during his entire tenure as bench boss.

The front office still hasn’t spoken to the media since the firing of Fizdale while Miller has been forced to stand at the podium and answer the tough questions.

To make matters worse for Miller, self-proclaimed “branding guru” Steve Stoute, who was hired by the team, proclaimed on ESPN’s “First Take” that the Knicks were going to be bringing in a whole new coaching staff next season. Stoute and the Knicks walked those comments back, but the damage was done.

“While I realize that there have been difficulties on the court, what has been remarkable to me is that your pride remains so strong, your loyalty undiminished. Rest assured, I will do everything I can to create a winning organization.”

Despite the aimlessness of the franchise in recent years, Knicks fans are undefeated. No matter the circumstances, the Madison Square Garden crowd always brings the energy and enthusiasm to the building. If it’s a close game in the fourth quarter, MSG rocks no matter where the Knicks are in the standings.

Rose understands this passion and energy from the fanbase. They deserve better and the hope is that Rose is the man who can finally build a sustainable winner.