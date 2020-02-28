The New York Rangers suffered their second major injury in the past week and this time, it’s Chris Kreider.

The ink has barely dried on New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider‘s new seven-year contract, but he will have to watch from the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

UPDATE: Chris Kreider suffered a fractured foot in the first period and will not return. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 29, 2020

The injury occurred in the first period when Kreider stepped in front of a blast off the stick of Philippe Myers. He went down immediately but managed to reach to the bench on his own.

He did not return when the second period began. Shortly thereafter, the Rangers announced his injury.

The Rangers have announced that Chris Kreider sustained a fractured foot – here's where he blocked Philippe Myers in the first period, and left the game shortly after #NYR pic.twitter.com/titkzQVXQ2 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 29, 2020

Kreider had been the subject of trade rumors as this past Monday’s trade deadline neared. The team and Kreider were able to hash out a new seven-year deal worth $45.5 million. The deal also included a no move trade clause and a modified no-trade clause.

During that same announcement on Monday morning, Rangers president John Davidson announced that goalie Igor Shesterkin and forward Pavel Buchnevich were involved in a car accident in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Buchnevich didn’t suffer any injuries but was shaken up and missed games against New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens. Shesterkin suffered a rib injury that will keep him off the ice for a few weeks.

The club will have to find a way to keep winning without two premier players in the lineup. These injuries come at an unfortunate time as the Rangers look to continue their climb into the playoff picture. Entering Friday, the Rangers were just two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.