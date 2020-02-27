The New York Knicks are going to be facing a Philadelphia 76ers squad without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on Thursday night.

Opportunity knocks for the New York Knicks. It’s not often they play the Philadelphia 76ers without having to face Ben Simmons. But the point forward won’t be the only Sixer to miss the series finale between Philly and New York.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Joel Embiid will miss Thursday’s game with a left shoulder sprain he suffered early in Wednesday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is likely going to be New York’s best chance to steal one against Philly in a long time. Simmons’ absence was notable. After all, the Australian-born All-Star is a perfect 11-0 against the Knicks during his career. He attributes this success to his grandfather—no, seriously. Read about it.

When Simmons is out, the Sixers rely even more on Embiid to shoulder the load. The outspoken center is only a few days removed from a 49-point outburst against the Atlanta Hawks.

But without Simmons and Embiid, Philly will turn to Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson to continue the long streak of Sixers dominance over the Knicks.

Conversely, the Knicks are looking to snap a five-game losing streak and salvage their current three-game road trip with a win. They began the trek with a blowout loss to James Harden and the Houston Rockets. That loss was followed up with a disappointing effort against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Could a quick turnaround against an injury-riddled team be exactly what the doctor ordered for New York?