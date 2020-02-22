No serious bidders interested in buying the New York Mets have emerged, so Steve Cohen may actually be the answer.

The Wilpons may have no other choice but to sell the New York Mets to Steve Cohen after all.

Scoop—Still no significant bidders seen for @Mets, which increases the odds that hedge funder Steve Cohen gets back in bidding for entire team and @SNYtv at terms more favorable to him — baseball sources tell @FoxBusiness. @AROD no where to be found on bidding at least not yet — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 21, 2020

Selling the team to Cohen will be an interesting development after the initial deal fell through. Cohen didn’t approve of the Wilpons’ five-year window clause in the initial deal and the Wilpons weren’t willing to back off, so the sale fell through.

However, the Wilpons are still looking to sell the team, and Cohen is back. Thornton McEnery of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that Cohen is still interested in purchasing the team but also wants SNY, the Mets’ cable network.

Otherwise, he doesn’t think the team is worth the $3 billion that the Wilpons set. It’s clear that few are interested in paying $3 billion for the Mets, especially if SNY is not part of the deal.

Last week, McEnery reported that Alex Rodriguez, former New York Yankees star, emerged as a serious bidder to buy the Mets. However, there have been no developments since. Rodriguez grew up a Mets fan and would undoubtedly love to own the team but the only way he can afford it would be to put together a group of investors. It’s unclear why Rodriguez hasn’t joined the bidding war yet.

It really is looking more and more likely that the organization will revert to the original plan and Cohen will be the next owner of the Mets. That being said, we’ve seen this story change a few times already. Until the ink is dry on the deal, expect the unexpected.