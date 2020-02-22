Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris wants to re-sign with his current team when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

The 2019-20 campaign is turning out to be one filled with many issues for the Brooklyn Nets. After acquiring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last offseason, the Nets are currently 25-29 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Yes, it’s a playoff spot, but the team still hasn’t garnered the consistent success fans were hoping it would.

Both superstars experienced lost seasons, as a lingering shoulder injury cut Irving’s campaign short and a ruptured Achilles ended Durant’s season before it could even begin. With that said, the 2020-21 season is a year to be overly excited for, and many players understand that.

Included in that list of individuals is forward Joe Harris, who notes he’d love to stay in the trending New York City borough when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

“Definitely! Why wouldn’t you?” Harris asked, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Obviously [Irving and Durant] are guys who I’ve gotten close with now that I’ve been with them this past year. They’re obviously incredible players. You see what they’re able to do when they are healthy and playing. I don’t think there’s anybody in the NBA who wouldn’t want to play with those guys.”

Thus far on the year (his fourth season with Brooklyn), Harris is averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds on 46.8% shooting (40.4% from behind the arc) through 53 games.

The 28-year-old recently failed to win back-to-back NBA Three-Point Contests. After taking home the trophy in 2019, Harris experienced a first-round exit this year in the annual All-Star Weekend competition.