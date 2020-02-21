Chris Kreider has been a hot name in trade rumors as of late and it turns out the New York Rangers would rather re-sign the man.

We’re only three days away from the NHL trade deadline and Chris Kreider is still a member of the New York Rangers. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers would rather keep their homegrown power forward than deal him.

It was odd to the hockey universe, especially the Rangers fanbase, that Kreider had not been dealt yet. Now, it makes sense: the team is trying to work something out with him. Brooks does note, however, that there’s still work to be done in order for the two parties to come to an agreement.

Kreider’s name has shown up in more rumors than anyone’s when it comes to the trade deadline. He’s one of the very best available players and would be a fantastic addition to any squad. However, Kreider’s phenomenal play this year is making it difficult for the Rangers to let go of him.

He started off the year terribly with just 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his first 28 games. He’s turned that around, with an impressive 32 points in his last 30 games. He’s on pace to set a career-high in both goals and assists this year.

The Rangers have been one of the best teams in the league since the All-Star break. They’re now just six points out of the second wild card. Much of their great play can be attributed to Kreider, who has arguably been the team’s best player over the last month or so.

It isn’t exactly likely that the Rangers will be in the playoffs, but trading Kreider wouldn’t help those odds. He’s been a huge catalyst in their recent push. Losing him would likely kill any hope of a surprise playoff run this season.

The Rangers are unlikely to sign Kreider to a mega-contract. He would likely have to take a team-friendly deal if he wants to stick around for years to come.