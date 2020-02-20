New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin has been superb in his rookie year. Turns out, it’s all thanks to his puppy-powered workout.

Igor Shesterkin has already taken over as the New York Rangers‘ top goaltender and it didn’t even take him a full season in America to do it. How did he get to be so good so fast? The answer is puppy power.

Check out the star goalie’s puppy-powered workout. How do you make a pushup both more effective and more adorable? Simple, just put your puppy on your back as you do it.

The added weight makes the push up slightly more difficult, which helps make the push up more effective. While the puppy itself makes the exercise more enjoyable because it’s adorable.

That’s how professional athletes roll. Always thinking of the best ways to maximize their workout. No one can question the workout when Shesterkin is playing this well.

He’s currently only allowing 2.28 goals against per game, he has a .939 save percentage, and the Rangers are 7-1 when he’s in the net. He also set an NHL record by being the first goalie to win three games with at least 40 saves in their first seven NHL games. Those numbers are outstanding for the rookie netminder and they should give Rangers fans plenty of hope for the future.

He showed off his skills again on Wednesday when the Rangers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. There seems to only be good things in Shesterkin’s New York Rangers future. That is, so long as he keeps up the puppy-powered workouts.