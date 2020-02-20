Spring training is the time for fun and light-hearted competition and that’s exactly what Jacob deGrom and Yoenis Cespedes are doing.

The New York Mets are having fun this spring training. Whether it’s shirtless Syndergaard, J.D. Davis pitching, or even friendly competitions, there is good energy in Port St. Lucie. Jacob deGrom and Yoenis Cespedes took that up a notch Thursday.

The two stars decided to have a friendly competition at the facility on Thursday. The two would face each other in a number of plate appearances, a great sight for Mets fans worried about Cespedes’ health.

Jake and Yo having some fun 😁 pic.twitter.com/18oFwnfrHc — SNY (@SNYtv) February 20, 2020

The at-bat seemed to go in favor of deGrom. Cespedes rolled the ball over to third base in what likely would have been an easy groundout. What else should fans expect? It’s the reigning Cy Young winner facing a guy who hasn’t hit live pitching on over a year. Then, the second at-bat came.

Yo gets a base knock off Jake 👀 pic.twitter.com/vJ72Uqp16H — SNY (@SNYtv) February 20, 2020

How quickly fortunes change. Cespedes lines the pitch down the left-field line, for what likely would have been a double.

These kinds of competitions in spring are fun. Fans want to biggest names going head to head in competitions and it’s a great way for the players to prepare for the season. There’s no better way for Cespedes to regain his form than facing deGrom because if he can hit the best pitcher in baseball, he can hit anyone.

Fans should look forward to more antics like this throughout spring training. This is the only time of the season when there’s little pressure on most of these guys to perform at a high level.