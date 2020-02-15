Shirtless Noah Syndergaard took over New York Mets spring training early. Now that everyone’s here, it’s time to take it up a notch.

Noah Syndergaard probably regrets starting the shirtless trend. When he showed up to New York Mets spring training in Port St. Lucie early, he made sure that everyone knew the work he put in during the offseason. He was working out shirtless, he was doing drills shirtless, he even underwent a bullpen session shirtless.

Then, Pete Alonso joined in on the fun just before arriving at camp.

Since spring training officially started, Syndergaard has mysteriously kept his shirt on the whole time, ultimately deciding to be a buzzkill. Nonetheless, his teammates are working to revive the trend.

The whole team — except for Thor — did their morning stretches on Saturday shirtless. It’s fun pranks like these that create those unbreakable bonds throughout the year.

These guys are a family during the season. If that means being razzed more than once by your teammates, then so be it. Syndergaard seemed to take the joke pretty well since he went through stretches with everyone. He did make his teammates put their shirts back on after stretching though.

The Mets earned a reputation for possessing a fun-loving, warm clubhouse in 2019. It’s good to see that’s still intact for 2020. It’s what made the team special last season, and it would’ve been a shame if they lost it.

Hopefully, these bonds are strong enough to carry this team through any inevitable rough patch in 2020.