The New York Rangers have acquired Julien Gauthier from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for AHL defenseman Joey Keane, per team announcement. The deal was a one-for-one swap without any picks attached.

The 22-year-old Gauthier played for the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He recorded 26 goals and 11 assists for 37 points for the Checkers. He leads the team in goals, power-play goals (eight), shots on goal (126), and is tied for third on the team in points this season.

Gauthier made his NHL debut earlier this season for the Carolina Hurricanes in a game against the New York Islanders on Oct. 11, 2019. He tallied his first career NHL assist/point on Dec. 14, 2019, at Calgary.

Gauthier also helped Charlotte win the Calder Cup as AHL Champions in 2018-19, recording eight points (five goals, three assists) in 17 playoff games.

Keane, 20, skated in 49 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points, along with 32 penalty minutes.

He was called up by the Rangers last week in a reserve role while both Marc Staal (flu) and Anthony DeAngelo (upper-body injury) were unsure if they could play on Friday night. Keane participated in warmups, but once Staal was able to play, Keane was a healthy scratch and subsequently sent back to the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack after the game.

New York selected the Chicago native in the third round (No. 88 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.