Former New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon continues to surprise fans with his array of skills. Who knew Big Sexy is a pool shark?

Former New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon is arguably the most entertaining baseball player in the history of New York. He brings a love for the game and an infectious personality that gets people excited to see him do anything.

If he’s on the mound pitching that’s great, but the field isn’t the only place he’s entertaining. He shows off just how talented he is off the field all the time. On Sunday, he showed off his skills on the pool table.

You're gonna want Bartolo Colon on your side if you play a game of pool 🎱🤣 (via IG/bcolon40) pic.twitter.com/82pDQqxW3S — SNY (@SNYtv) February 16, 2020

Big Sexy is one of a kind. He’s still playing baseball, he’s a legend in the gym, he wrote a book, and now he’s a pool shark. Is there anything this man can’t do?

The Mets were very lucky to have had Colon for three seasons. If not for his play on the field, then for the culture he helped build in the clubhouse. That fun-loving and warm clubhouse still exists to this day.

In fact, that culture is part of what made the Mets special in 2019. Colon is a huge part of how the atmosphere in the locker room came together. He had a huge impact on the pitching staff and Latin players when he was in Flushing.

This video showing off Bartolo Colon’s pool skills is just another example of what makes him such a fun person to have around a team. The Mets wouldn’t be the same if he chose to play somewhere else.