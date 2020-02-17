Yoenis Cespedes is taking a defiant stand with the media after returning to the New York Mets from injury, one of which was self-inflicted.

The New York Mets have big goals for this season and Yoenis Cespedes could be a big part of their success if he’s healthy. However, no matter what happens during the season, the mercurial outfielder is refusing to speak to the media for reasons unknown.

“Not today, not tomorrow, not at all this year,” he said via Tim Healey of Newsday.

Perhaps Cespedes is upset with how the New York media has covered him during his tenure with the Mets, but declining to speak with the media all season long is unnecessarily dramatic. Like it or not, Cespedes is going to have to address the media at some point this year.

The beat reporters weren’t the ones who suffered an injury in a bizarre wild boar attack. They are just the ones who reported the news. For what it’s worth, Cespedes was forced to restructure his contract to become an incentive-based deal after the swine-related injury.

Much like his first interaction with the media, an early attempt in batting practice was a disaster as well. He needs a little more pine tar on his lumber.

Yoenis Cespedes, facing live pitching against Michael Wacha, lost his bat. You can hear the crowd going nuts. pic.twitter.com/eAfygq5SaG — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) February 17, 2020

That being said, the Cuban outfielder must have found some stickum spray or changed out his batting gloves because he followed up that mishap with a bomb.

If Cespedes is hitting dingers like that once the regular season rolls around, most Mets fans will forgive his weak attempts to avoid the media.