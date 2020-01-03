The mystery behind Yoenis Cespedes’ 2019 injury is revealed and it’s downright shocking, even by New York Mets standards.

Like a scene from “Lord of the Flies,” Yoenis Cespedes‘ 2019 season involved a run-in with a wild boar. According to a report from the New York Post, the New York Mets outfielder’s mysterious injury on his ranch came during an incident with a wild boar.

“The Post has learned all involved parties agreed that Cespedes was injured on the ranch stepping into a hole after an interaction with a wild boar,” according to the New York Post.

“According to multiple people who were informed of the incident, Cespedes has traps on his ranch for a variety of reasons, including to keep boars away from people. But one boar was removed from a trap — perhaps by Cespedes — and either charged toward Cespedes or startled him, causing Cespedes to step into a hole.”

This account was later confirmed by multiple outlets. What a strange turn of events in the Cespedes saga. The Cuban outfielder was recovering from surgery on both heels when the wild boar incident occurred.

The Mets recently restructured Cespedes’ contract, turning it into a heavily incentive-based deal. The fact that Cespedes suffered the injury in such a strange way sheds light on why his camp was willing to go through with the changes to his contract.

The former All-Star has played in just 119 games since signing a four-year, $110 million contract in November of 2016. When he’s in the lineup, he’s always been a productive bat in the middle of the order, but staying on the field has been his biggest issue in a Mets uniform.