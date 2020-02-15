New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is looking forward to winning the World Series.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has arrived in Port St. Lucie for spring training and spoke to the media for the first time on Saturday. The star is locked in for the season, but he’s also thinking about being “drunk as hell.”

“I want to be celebrating on a parade float, drunk as hell. I want to be celebrating with everybody, having good times holding up the trophy,” Alonso said per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com

The Mets were one of the most fun teams in baseball last year. They really made things interesting but eventually came up short of making the postseason. However, the Mets made some important moves this past offseason and are firmly in the mix to win the National League East. Barring any serious injuries and other unexpected occurrences, the Mets should become contenders this year.

Alonso has overcome many obstacles and proved his doubters wrong time and time again. He did not make the big-league team until he was 24 years old because the organization thought his defense would be detrimental to the team.

A year after being called up, Alonso is one of the faces of the franchise and is already one of the best first basemen in the league. While his defense was not spectacular in his rookie campaign, it was still much better than anyone expected. Alonso has also said that he dedicated much time to working on and improving his defense this offseason.

His offense, on the other hand, was otherworldly in 2019. In 693 plate appearances, Alonso slashed .260/.358/.583, had an OPS of .941 and an OPS+ of 148, batted in 120 runs, and hit 53 home runs which led the entire league and became the new home run rookie record. He was an All-Star, finished seventh in NL MVP voting, and was the NL Rookie of the Year.

If Alonso keeps playing this well, and even improves as he says he is hoping to do, he can definitely play a major role in leading the Mets to a World Series victory.