New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso poses shirtless with his thoughts geared towards playoff baseball in 2020.

This week, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso poked fun at a fellow teammate while posing for a shirtless Instagram picture. Within the caption, he noted that starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard isn’t the only guy who lifts without a shirt. Thor has posted numerous photos and videos of him working out shirtless this offseason.

Alonso then went on to say that he feels good and has a hefty goal in mind for the 2020 campaign.

It’s essentially playoffs or bust for the Mets this season, there’s no doubt about it.

The first baseman’s confidence is definitely exciting for fans as spring training arrives. Alonso is right, too. If the Mets are going to make playoff baseball a serious goal, the work starts now.

New York had a fun and exciting 2019, spearheaded by Alonso putting on a show in his historic rookie season. Nonetheless, they came up just short of making the playoffs.

The good news is that they look much better heading into 2020 than they did entering last year. Players who were hurt are now healthy, most notably outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. The team also parted ways with manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons and zero playoff appearances.

The organization additionally addressed the pitching needs, signing the likes of Dellin Betances and Rick Porcello. The latter won the American League Cy Young Award in 2016 while with the Boston Red Rox.

If the guys who dominated last year — especially Alonso — can replicate their performances in 2020, then the Mets are going to look great. This comes in spite of the fact that they’re in arguably the toughest division in baseball.

Pitchers and catchers officially reported on Feb. 10. The team’s first full-squad workout will take place on Feb. 17, so fans can expect to see Alonso and his teammates in Port St. Lucie then.