The New York Rangers have recalled defenseman Joey Keane from the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack.

OFFICIAL: Rangers recall defenseman Joey Keane from @WolfPackAHL. pic.twitter.com/Cn5wfrXV72 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 14, 2020

This is the first time the Blueshirts have called up the 20-year-old. In 48 games for the Wolf Pack, Keane has recorded eight goals, 20 assists, and 30 penalty minutes. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Challenge last month.

Keane is ranked 13th in points and tied for sixth in goals when it comes to AHL defensemen.

New York selected the Chicago native in the third round (No. 88 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Rangers didn’t have a morning skate on Friday, so the official reason for the recall is unclear.

New York played Thursday night, defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout. Defenseman Marc Staal missed the game due to the flu. Brendan Smith — who’s played on the wing all season — filled in for Staal and was partnered with Anthony DeAngelo for the victory.

DeAngelo played a hard game and reportedly was a little banged up following the contest. Thus, Keane could be filling in for either player.

The game’s lineup will be announced at David Quinn‘s presser around 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Rangers — who are seventh in the Metropolitan Division — will head back home to Madison Square Garden for an afternoon matinee against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. It’s a day known as “Hockey Day in America.” The nationally televised game will be on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET.