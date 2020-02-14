Justin Bieber attempted to dish out a hockey lesson to New York Rangers’ celebrity representative Jimmy Fallon.

The New York Rangers should be happy The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon isn’t leaving his day (or night, depending on how you view it) job over at NBC.

Fallon, along with Toronto Maple Leafs fan and Canadian native, Justin Bieber, participated in a hockey tutorial—if you want to call it that

The featured Bieber explained how to execute a backhand shot.

Fallon suggested taking backhanded compliments at one another as they take backhand shots at the net. Let the banter commence.

Bieber began with “have you lost weight? You look better than the last time I saw you,” to Fallon’s response, “I really like your mustache; I love that it’s not quite skeevy.”

The two then decided to take part in a shootout competition. The one who scores the most in five attempts would be declared the winner. Bieber is an excellent skater as was displayed with some of the attempts and goals scored in the video.

Fallon was happy to be able to skate down on the goalie without losing control of the puck. He even attempted to distract the goalie and still couldn’t score a goal. He did sing a rendition of “Baby Shark” during one of his attempts and, as seen, his terrible singing was only outdone by his far worse hockey skills.

Fallon lost the shootout 3-0 in the very fun lesson. The New York Rangers organization may now consider trading their celebrity representative so he’s permanently off the ice forever.