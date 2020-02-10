New York Mets utility player Jeff McNeil has a great deal of confidence as the spring training portion of the 2020 campaign arrives.

On Monday, the New York Mets pitchers and catchers reported to spring training. Yes, it’s finally here. After over four long months, the Mets are about to return to the field to build off 2019’s 86-76 finish.

The first full-squad workout will take place on Feb. 17, with the spring training schedule commencing on the 22nd. It’s all coming together, and as the new season arrives, numerous players are working to improve from the previous campaign.

This includes utility player Jeff McNeil, who spoke with the media this week.

“I want to build on last year,” he said, per Scott Thompson of SNY. “Going in really confident this year so hopefully I can go out there every single day, play well, and the numbers at the end of the year are a little better.

“Individual goals are nice, but we want to play well as a team.”

During the 2019 season, McNeil emerged as one of the best hitters not just on the Mets, but in the entire major leagues. The All-Star finished with a .318 batting average, which was sixth in the MLB and fourth in the National League. McNeil additionally smacked 23 home runs with 75 RBIs.

The 27-year-old could end up being the team’s everyday third baseman. He played in 31 games (16 starts) from that spot last year, committing just one error.

When taking a look at what the Mets everyday infield could look like, it’s clear the only spot that may bring McNeil consistent starts is at third (barring injury, of course). Expect Wilson Ramos, Pete Alonso, Robinson Canó, and Amed Rosario to be the team’s primary catcher, first baseman, second baseman, and shortstop, respectively.

Todd Frazier was New York’s primary third baseman in 2019 before he signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers last month.