Alexandar Georgiev is feeling the hurt of the New York Rangers‘ decision to roll with a three-goalie rotation.

The Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the underachieved Buffalo Sabres on Friday night didn’t hurt any player as much as it did Georgiev. He seemed a step behind the play all night.

Georgiev’s last full game was back on Jan. 21, which resulted in a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders. He played the third period in the game against the Dallas Stars in relief of Henrik Lundqvist, allowing one goal on six shots.

The current goalie situation has made it extremely hard to focus on games since he has seen a limited amount of game time. The hardest part of the three-goalie deal comes when he’s forced to sit in street clothes during the game.

“It’s tough. You don’t want to be sitting in the lounge watching the guys play,” Georgiev told Larry Brooks of the New York Post following Saturday’s practice. “It’s not a fun part of hockey.”

Head coach David Quinn admitted that he wants Lundqvist on the bench whenever he is not starting a game. The times Geroigiev or Igor Shesterkin are not starting, they are not dressing. It’s a very hard situation for a goalie who has recorded 30 wins in 60 career games.

The constant trade rumors he has been mentioned in has added to the drama for the 23-year-old netminder, but he’s proven to be the ultimate professional working hard at practice while waiting for the next time his name is called,

“I come to the rink every day to try to improve,” said Georgiev to Brooks. “Every day is a new day for me.”

With no end in sight for a resolution to this goalie dilemma, Georgiev and the other goaltenders will have to wait until Jeff Gorton makes a final decision on this obvious goaltender problem.