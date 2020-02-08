The streaking New York Knicks continue their winning ways with a grind-it-out victory over the Detroit Pistons.

New York Knicks 95 (17-36)

(17-36) Detroit Pistons 92 (19-36)

(19-36) NBA, Final, Box Score

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Life is good for the New York Knicks right now. In their first two games following the trade of Marcus Morris Sr., the Knicks are a perfect 2-for-2. Saturday night’s dramatics came against the scuffling Detroit Pistons in their own building.

The win is New York’s fourth in a row and gives the team its first four-game winning streak since Dec. 16, 2017. For reference, Jeff Hornacek was coaching the Knicks at that point in time. Wow.

The see-saw affair looked like a game from the early 2000s, with both teams failing to reach the century mark. A combination of early shooting woes and stout defense gave this game a real grind-it-out feel.

But when the fourth quarter arrived, the Knicks were just far too active for the Pistons to keep up with. As a team, New York scooped up 16 offensive rebounds to just three from Detroit.

Mitchell Robinson only scored seven points, but his activity on both ends was a complete game-changer. His three offensive boards, three blocks, and one steal might not look like much on the box score, but his performance was more about impact than stats.

New York’s offense, although ineffective for much of the game, featured a balanced scoring attack. Five players finished the game in double figures with Wayne Ellington and Julius Randle leading the team with 17 each.

Interim head coach Mike Miller‘s squad has no time to rest on its laurels. They will hop on a plane and head south for a Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (6 p.m. ET).

