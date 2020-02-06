Madison Square Garden will give New York Rangers fans a different way to follow Artemi Panarin throughout Friday’s night’s telecast.

MSG Networks will begin a new in-game feature called “MSG Network Spotlight” on Friday night when the Blueshirts host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET. The first New York Rangers player to be covered will be Artemi Panarin.

The coverage will isolate Panarin within a two-box television view for the entire game, offering viewers a unique and up-close look at the All-Star forward, which will include custom graphics. As part of the innovative broadcast, the network will have dedicated cameras on Panarin during the game while he is on the ice and on the bench.

The coverage of the All-Star forward will continue during the intermissions where MSG Network will interview his teammates and reporters who cover Panarin to continue the fan experience.

Fans can also take advantage of the player spotlight by utilizing the MSG Go app. The network streaming service will offer fans an option to select a camera dedicated to Panarin which will stay on him for the entire game.

Panarin, who was signed as a free agent last summer, currently leads the team in points (71), goals (27) and assists (44). He has appeared in 51 of the team’s 52 games this season, missing the last game prior to the All-Star game. Speaking of the NHL All-Star Game, the 28-year-old was forced to miss the event, instead deciding to rest while recovering from injury.

MSG Networks intends to do more player spotlights throughout the season, eventually covering other Rangers players.