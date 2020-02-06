Spring training is right around the corner and Yoenis Cespedes is ready to go. He’s ready to prove his haters wrong with a new hype video.

In preparation for pitchers and catcher reporting to New York Mets spring training in a few days, Yoenis Cespedes has released a new hype video.

In the video, Cespedes is seen working out with a number of negative reports playing. It’s clear that Cespedes has been paying attention to the New York media.

A player as competitive as Cespedes likely didn’t take kindly to the way the media spoke of him. Especially after playing through calcified heels, knee injuries, and hamstring injuries through 2016, 2017, and parts of 2018.

He gave his all for the Mets and it wasn’t until he absolutely needed to have the surgery that he did it. Obviously, the setback with the boar was unfortunate.

However, fans shouldn’t forget what Cespedes went through to be on the field for the majority of his Mets career. Despite those injury issues, Cespedes has been at his best in Queens.

The Cuban-born outfielder has been a near-elite offensive force since joining the Mets. He’s slashed .282/.346/.543, with 74 home runs, and 201 RBIs in 308 games. He did most of that playing through injuries.

If he’s coming back healthy, he’ll provide a major boost to New York’s offense in 2020. He’s the middle-of-the-order bat that many fans wanted them to chase in free agency.

Nothing is certain, but Cespedes certainly looks good in all the footage that has been released this offseason. It’ll be good to finally see him on the field again during spring training.

If nothing else, fans should know that Cespedes is motivated. He does have $13 million of incentives on the line after all.