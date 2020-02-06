Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group is signing another rising star in the form of New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson is changing his representation. The second-year center is signing with Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul’s rapidly growing agency.

Klutch Sports Group boasts a star-studded client list. In addition to LeBron James, Klutch represents Draymond Green, John Wall, Ben Simmons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anthony Davis, among others.

Obviously, Klutch Sports Group has extensive connections to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. But before Knicks fans start freaking out about Robinson leaving town for the west coast, it’s important to remember that he’s signed through the 2021-22 season.

The long-limbed center is currently making less than $2 million per year, which is a steal considering what Robinson brings to the court. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.1 points on a league-leading 72.2% shooting from the field. In addition to his offense, Robinson is scooping up 6.7 rebounds and doling out 1.8 blocks per game. It feels like the charismatic center is only scratching the surface of what he can become.

If nothing else, this move from Robinson is a testament to his rise from second-round question mark to a potential star. Although he won’t be appearing in the Rising Stars Game during All-Star weekend, the Louisiana native is one of the best young players in the league with sky-high potential on both ends of the floor.

There has been no official statement from Robinson or Klutch Sports Group on this deal as of Thursday morning.