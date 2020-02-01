A Rising Stars Game snub isn’t bothering New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. He says his feelings aren’t hurt.

Mitchell Robinson is one of the most electrifying young players in the NBA, but he won’t be at All-Star weekend for the Rising Stars Game. The second-year New York Knicks center doesn’t seem worried about missing the event.

“It’s not something that’s going to hurt my feelings,” Robinson said on Saturday during shootaround per Chris Iseman of NJ.com. “Pretty much, it is what it is. I’m still going to come out here and play. I didn’t make that, oh well. I’m still going to move on and continue to play ball. I’m still in the NBA. So I really don’t care.”

Rookie RJ Barrett was named to the World team for the game, but it’s unlikely he’ll play due to a right ankle sprain.

Robinson, 21, is currently leading the league in field goal percentage (71.8%), offensive rating (139.9), and ranks seventh in the NBA in blocks per game (1.9). His 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds are both improvements on his rookie averages.

Interim head coach Mike Miller continues to start veteran big man Taj Gibson, but Robinson generally ends up playing bigger minutes. Cutting down on fouls is still an area where the young center needs to improve.

New York travels to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a tilt with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET). Indiana boasts an impressive frontcourt with Myles Turner and first-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

The Knicks are trying to avoid a three-game losing streak, but they’re facing a full-strength Pacers squad. Victor Oladipo is playing in his second game this season, joining a backcourt that was anchored by Malcolm Brogdon in his absence.