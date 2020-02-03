New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin will debut a new bucket the next time he suits up for the Blueshirts, the “Red Machine.”

New York Rangers rookie Igor Shesterkin is about to debut a new helmet dubbed the “Red Machine.” Renowned mask designer David Gunnarsson displayed the final product on his Instagram account Sunday.

The new bucket is full of the great detail Gunnarsson is known for when designing. The mask has the Rangers logo on top with the Statue of Liberty’s face appearing on both the left and right side of the mask.

Shesterkins’s number 31 is on the chin of the mask in the Rangers bright red color outlined in white.

The artist, who is famously known for designing every mask that fellow Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist has worn, wrote of his newest mask design for Shesterkin,

“It was such an awesome paint ride to paint and create the next chapter in my buddy Igor Shesterkin’s New York Rangers mask series called Red Machine. The design continues to evolve and transforms from the beautiful NYR logo. It is created layer by layer and when you come closer you will enter a new dimension of detail work.”

The rookie goalie has appeared in four games for the Rangers this season, posting a 3-1 record. He has continued to work with Lundqvist and the coaching staff to improve on the skill he has already acquired in the KHL and early on in his NHL career.

Rangers recall Philip Di Giuseppe

The New York Rangers have called up forward Phillip Di Giuseppe from the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack.

OFFICIAL: The Rangers have recalled forward Phillip Di Giuseppe from @WolfPackAHL. pic.twitter.com/T0uYi8U0v4 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 2, 2020

The team recalled him as insurance with the announcement that Chris Kreider is day-to-day with an upper-body injury sustained Saturday night in Detroit.