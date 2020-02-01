New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist secures the 64th shutout of his career and his first in more than two years.

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2017, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has himself a shutout. It came against the Detroit Red Wings on the road, which also marked Lundqvist’s first road shutout since the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This game was a battle of the goalies. Jonathan Bernier also played an excellent game, making 30 saves, but it was just Lundqvist’s night.

“The King” made 33 saves and continued his excellent play against the Red Wings. He came into the game with a career GAA of 1.95 and SV% of .938 against Detroit which are just remarkable numbers. This was Lundqvist’s 64th career shutout and his fifth against the Red Wings.

The future Hall of Famer makes up one-third of the Rangers’ three-goalie rotation that has created a messy situation in New York. Many have been calling for Lundqvist to waive his no-trade clause, but Saturday was evidence that he still has some juice left in the tank. The fact that Lundqvist has not played in over three weeks and will be 38 years old in about a month makes this performance even more special.

The Rangers’ schedule for the remainder of the season is a tough one, especially considering they have no more than two days off in a row. Until something is done about the goaltending situation—moving Alexandar Georgiev seems to be the most likely scenario—it will be interesting to see how David Quinn allocates starts. After his most recent performance, it will be difficult to deny that Lundqvist deserves some time between the pipes.