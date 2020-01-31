The New York Jets are desperate for offensive line help and teams, reportedly, believe Gang Green will pursue Joe Thuney.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, teams around the league expect the New York Jets to pursue former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney.

“I heard nothing from Jets sources but several league insiders believe the team will go hard after Joe Thuney – which makes perfect sense,” Pauline wrote.

The Jets are likely looking for an upgrade at both guard spots. Brian Winters just isn’t good enough anymore and Alex Lewis‘ contract is up. Considering Thuney was a second-team All-Pro in 2019, he would be a good place to start.

Pauline prefaces this rumor by saying it came from sources around the league and not someone inside the organization. Of course, the rest of the league expects the Jets to make a play at the best offensive lineman on the market. They need offensive line help in a big way.

The move seems logical, but the rumor should be taken with a grain of salt since it is not coming from a Jets source. Free agency is still a month and a half away. There’s a possibility that Thuney doesn’t even hit the market.

If he does though, expect the Jets to show some level of interest. That doesn’t mean Thuney is destined to be wearing green next season, but they should look into signing the top-flite lineman. They’re too desperate at the position not to at least do their due diligence.