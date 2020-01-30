The New York Rangers had their first post-break practice Thursday afternoon with the team preparing to host the Detroit Red Wings Friday night.

Detroit Red Wings 12-35-4

New York Rangers 23-21-4

Venue: MSG

Television: MSG Network

Artemi Panarin was back on the ice with his New York Rangers teammates on Thursday afternoon at the team’s training facility in Tarrytown, NY.

The entire team participated in the first practice held since the NHL All-Star-bye week began last Tuesday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Loud.com tweeted the familiar lines used in practice.

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko

Brett Howden – Greg McKegg – Brendan Smith

*Micheal Haley was rotating with the Mckegg line.

The defense pairings were a little different:

Ryan Lindgren – Jacob Trouba

Brady Skjei – Adam Fox

Marc Staal – Anthony DeAngelo

The power-play lines remained the same:

PP1- Panarin, Zibanejad, Kreider, Strome, and DeAngelo

PP2- Kakko, Buchnevich, Fox, Trouba, and Chytil

At the end of a longer-than-normal practice, both Henrik Lundqvist and Igor Shesterkin left the ice together. Alexandar Georgiev remained on the ice.

After practice, it was announced that Shesterkin would start Friday night at MSG, Lundqvist would get the start at Detroit on Saturday.

Strome Leaves Early:

About 45 minutes into the practice, NHL.com Dan Rosen reported that Ryan Strome left practice early. Brett Howden took his place, centering Panarin and Fast.

It turns out he has the flu, but is expected to play tomorrow night.

This will be the second of three contests against Detroit. The Rangers defeated the Red Wings, 5-1, at MSG on Nov. 6, 2019.

The two teams will play again Saturday night in the back end of a home-and-home series. The Feb. 1 game in Detroit will kick off 15 games in a 29-day marathon for the Blueshirts.