With the NHL trade deadline just three weeks away, New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider is receiving interest from eight squads.

Fresh off of the bye week, trade talk is starting heat up for Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers.

On TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun reported at least eight teams are showing interest in Kreider and the price won’t be labeled as cheap.

New York is reportedly looking for a deal similar to the one it made at last year’s deadline with the Winnipeg Jets and Kevin Hayes. New York acquired the first-round pick it sent to Winnipeg in the Jacob Trouba trade, along with Brendan Lemieux.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the Rangers have not yet ruled out the possibility of extending Kreider, but have yet to negotiate a new deal with him recently, according to LeBrun.

Kreider represented the Rangers at the 2020 NHL All-Star game for the first time in his career and is an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season. This season, the 28-year-old has posted 32 points, 17 goals and 15 assists, in 48 games, while continuing to take on an increased leadership role.

Despite the rumors, Kreider continues to focus on the now and was pretty dismissive when asked about ending the year anywhere other than Broadway. Talking to New York Post’s Brett Cyrgalis at the All-Star Game Kreider said:

“It really doesn’t [cross my mind], and I know people probably roll their eyes when I say that, but I’m really trying to focus on things — I’m not trying, I am focusing on the things I can control.”

Like Kreider, Fast will be restricted but has yet to be mentioned in any trade rumors. Georgiev, on the other hand, is the other Ranger known to be on the trading block (with the Rangers in the midst of a three goalie tandem since the second week of January).

The NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 24.