The New York Rangers EA Sports Shootout Challenge, featuring Mika Zibanjead and Filip Chytil, is through Round 1.

Recent NHL history cannot be explained without EA Sports. It’s just that simple.

NHL 94 for Sega Genesis and SNES is not only the most beloved hockey game of all-time, but is fondly remembered as, arguably, the greatest sports video game ever created. EA Sports exploded onto the hockey scene around the same time ESPN brought the game to every American household.

Therefore, anytime EA Sports is mentioned, hockey fans pay close attention. On Wednesday, the New York Rangers released Round 1 of their EA Sports Shootout Challenge, featuring Mika Zibanejad and young Filip Chytil.

We’re back 🔥 It’s time for the @EASPORTSNHL Rangers Shootout Challenge. Will Mika or Fil take Round 1? pic.twitter.com/vbdWtqAa51 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 29, 2020

The Rangers No. 1 center broke his stick on the first attempt, much to the hilarity of Chytil. Zibanejad quickly answered with a sick deke on his next attempt (technically, his first attempt, as the first one didn’t count).

Chytil answered with a ridiculous reach-around tally to knot it up at one apiece.

On the second attempt, Zibanejad attempted the old “bounce the stick” move and was denied. He tried it too close to the goaltender.

After one round (or whatever the Rangers call one round), the score is tied up at one goal apiece between the two centers. Of course, EA Sports is still “in the game.” But with the Blueshirts taking time off on this long, painstaking bye week, the EA Sports New York Rangers shootout challenge between Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil is absolutely “in the game.”

For those who remember NHL 94 as kids, it’ll forever remain “in the game.”