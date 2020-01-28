“He would always tell me he was a Mets fan and that I was his favorite player. I was always honored when a great player like Kobe would say I was his favorite,” Strawberry said, per Mets Insider Blog. “So what happened Sunday naturally hits home for me.”

Bryant additionally leaves behind his wife Vanessa and three other daughters. The youngest of them all, Capri, was born in June of last year.

“I have kids like Kobe,” Strawberry said. “I am heartbroken for his wife and daughters. I just can’t imagine what they are feeling like today.”

Other individuals that have honored Kobe include Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, who both shared heartfelt messages via social media. The night prior to his death, Bryant attended the Lakers’ matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. During that game, LeBron scored point No. 33,644 and ultimately passed Kobe for third on the all-time scoring list.