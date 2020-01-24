New York Rangers’ NHL All-Star Chris Kreider will get to show off some of his speed as he will participate in the Fastest Skater competition.

New York Rangers’ NHL All-Star representative Chris Kreider should feel very comfortable when he takes the ice for the NHL Skills Competition on Friday night in St. Louis.

He will get to do what he does best: skate very fast, as he will be one of the competitors in the Fastest Skater competition.

Kreider will join Jack Eichel (Buffalo), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado), Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders), Anthony Duclair (Ottawa), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver), and three-time defending champion of this event, Connor McDavid (Edmonton).

The Rangers have had two previous players win this competition. In 1993, Mike Gartner won the event with a time of 13:510 seconds. Carl Hagelin won the event in 2012 with a time of 13:218 seconds.

The current best time is held by Detroit Red Wings’ Jonathan Drouin, who flew around the one-lap course in 13:103 seconds.

Over the last three contests, Connor McDavid has been the king of the hill in this category. In 2017, he won with a time of 13:310. In 2018, he won with a time of 13:454. And last year he took the title with a time of 13:378 seconds.

The NHL Skills Competition will be televised Friday night on NBCSN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, the NHL All-Star game can be seen at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.