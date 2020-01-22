New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider will replace Artemi Panarin in the NHL All-Star Game, scheduled for Jan. 25 in St. Louis.

This will be Kreider’s first All-Star Game appearance.

#NHLAllStar Update: @NYRangers forward Chris Kreider will replace teammate Artemi Panarin at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/XbWIeIuhJb — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2020

Kreider will replace Artemi Panarin, who cannot attend the game due to an upper-body injury that forced him to miss his first game as a Ranger when the Blueshirts hosted the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The Islanders defeated the Panarin-less Rangers, 4-2.

Panarin had missed the team’s last two practices, but had not missed any games until Tuesday. The Russian phenom has carried the Rangers all season, recording 26 goals and 42 assists for 68 points in 47 games.

Kreider had a slow start to the season, but has put up points over the last 20 games. The 28-year-old has scored eight goals to go along with 10 assists in that time playing with Mika Zianejad and Pavel Buchnevich.

For the season, Kreider has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 47 games.

This could be the last season the Rangers have Kreider on their roster. The Boxford, MA native will be an unrestricted free agent when the season concludes.

The NHL All-Star festivities begin Friday with the skills competition taking center stage. Then, the four division teams battle in a three-on-three tournament Saturday.