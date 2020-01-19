The New York Mets have yet to reach out to Dusty Baker in regards to their currently vacant managerial role.

As of this past Thursday, the New York Mets are without a manager. Carlos Beltrán decided to step down amid the sign-stealing scandal, which he took part in while playing with the Houston Astros in 2017. The Mets had just hired Beltrán to be their new skipper in early November.

The ballclub will now undergo their second managerial search in just a few months. One of the names that’s floated around as a potential candidate for the job is 70-year-old Dusty Baker. He’s an intriguing option, being that he’s won three Manager of the Year Awards.

Nonetheless, Baker claims the Mets have yet to reach out to him and that he’s indeed being considered for the Houston job.

The New York Mets have not reached out to Dusty Baker He's hoping to land the Astros job – "First come, first served" (via @brianmctaggart) pic.twitter.com/vbWQvg4da3 — SNY (@SNYtv) January 20, 2020

“No, not yet…I haven’t heard from anybody,” Baker said when asked if he’s been contacted regarding the Mets or Red Sox managerial gigs. “First come, first served. Everyone likes to feel that they’re wanted. I talked to [Astros owner Jim] Crane and he made me feel that I had a chance to be wanted.”

The MLB suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch for one year due to his role in the illegal sign-stealing. Houston fired him shortly thereafter. Alex Cora was then essentially forced out of his role as Boston’s manager a day later. Cora was the bench coach for the Astros during their World Series-winning campaign in 2017.

Other possibilities for the Mets position include Eduardo Pérez, Luis Rojas, Pat Murphy, and Tim Bogar. New York has noted that they’d like to make a decision by the end of next week.