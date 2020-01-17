The New York Mets would reportedly like to hire a new manager to replace Carlos Beltrán by the conclusion of next week.

On Thursday, the New York Mets made one of their biggest decisions of this offseason by parting ways with Carlos Beltrán. New York hired the former player to be their new manager in early November. Nonetheless, Beltrán was named in commissioner Rob Manfred’s report regarding the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, causing the Mets to say their goodbyes.

It’s unclear who exactly New York will replace Beltrán with, but they have numerous potential candidates. The list includes Luis Rojas, Tony DeFrancesco, Pat Murphy, and Tim Bogar. Regardless of who they choose, the organization reportedly wants to conclude the process by the end of next week, per SNY’s Andy Martino.

Rojas is currently the quality control coach of the Mets and has worked in numerous roles within the organization. The Mets previously employed him as the manager for both Advanced-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton.

DeFrancesco, on the other hand, is the Mets first base coach and previously managed Triple-A Syracuse. His only managerial experience in the majors came when he was the interim skipper for the Astros in 2012. During that short tenure, DeFrancesco conjured up a 16-25 record.

Murphy and Bogar are both candidates who are in positions outside the organization. The former is the bench coach for the Milwaukee Brewers. The latter serves as the first base coach for the division rival and World Series-winning Washington Nationals.

The Mets begin their spring training schedule with split-squad games against the Cardinals and Marlins on Feb. 22.