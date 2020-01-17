The New York Knicks suffered yet another embarrassing loss and Danny Small takes you through all the postgame reactions on the scene.

In a departure from the usual Knicks State of Mind format, Danny Small jumps on to dive into some of the postgame quotes after the New York Knicks‘ brutal loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The total lack of effort was readily apparent as the Knicks allowed Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton to run wild on the Madison Square Garden floor. The triumvirate combined for 80 points, 33 rebounds, and 29 assists. It was an embarrassing loss for the Knicks and the team’s 13th loss by 20 points or more.

To make matters worse, the Suns should not be that much further along in their rebuilding process than the Knicks are right now. Of course, the talented and experienced backcourt of Rubio and Booker means that the Suns are a little ahead of the Knicks, but not enough to be drilling the Knicks by 23 points in the Garden.

So where do the Knicks go from here? Well, it doesn’t get any easier. RJ Barrett is down with an ankle sprain, the Philadelphia 76ers are coming to town on Saturday, and the Los Angeles Lakers are on the schedule for next week.

In one of the more depressing podcasts in the Knicks State of Mind catalog, Danny Small raises plenty of questions, but there are few answers readily available.

With all this said, the Knicks have shown they are capable of competing with the best of the best when the effort is there. They recently took down Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at home, but if the effort is anything close to what it was against Phoenix, things will get worse before they get better.