RJ Barrett’s ankle sprain will be re-evaluated in a week while the New York Knicks stare down an unforgiving schedule.

All in all, the New York Knicks were given positive news in regards to RJ Barrett‘s ankle sprain. According to the team, X-rays were negative and he will be re-evaluated in a week.

.@RjBarrett6 seems to have twisted his ankle and exits the game. Prayers up for the rook 🙏 @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/RBOjMkB0We — NEW YORK KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) January 17, 2020

Barring some unforeseen development, Barrett will miss games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks will play the Toronto Raptors at home on Jan. 24, the day that Barrett is scheduled for re-evaluation.

The timing of the injury is unfortunate considering how well Barrett has played in January. During the month, he’s averaging 15.3 points on 40.9% shooting from the floor, 35.5% from three, and 74.0% from the foul line.

Are those shooting percentages going to knock anyone off their feet? No, but they are an improvement over the first three months of Barrett’s career. He’s starting to grow more comfortable in the offense and the early concerns about his shooting stroke are slowly, but surely being put to rest.

Like any rookie, he’ll go through his ups and downs, but there’s no doubt that he has the talent and mindset to succeed. As long as he can stay on the floor, Knicks fans should be excited about what he can bring to the team.

Saturday will mark just the second game Barrett will miss this season. The rookie sat out a game against the Brooklyn Nets in November due to an illness, but this is the first legitimate injury he’s suffered during his NBA career.