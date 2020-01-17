Following two stellar performances vs. the Islanders, New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev is gaining interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly showing interest in New York Rangers’ goalie Alexandar Georgiev, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Mentioned in the pregame show, the Leafs among the teams that have inquired about Rangers goalie Alexander Georgiev. No offer made. New York needs a lot to move him. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 17, 2020

New York reportedly is seeking an NHL ready forward in return for Georgiev, who they are not just simply going to give away considering his age and cap flexibility moving forward. The 23-year-old netminder is in the final year of his entry-level deal.

Toronto has been linked to Georgiev ever since the start of the season due to its lack of a backup netminder and Georgiev’s strong play over the last year and a half. Hockey Twitter has thrown out the name Jeremy Bracco as a piece for Georgiev, but SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman quickly shot that down in his 31 Thoughts piece Wednesday.

“Toronto fans tweeted up a storm of Jeremy Bracco trades to get Alexandar Georgiev from the Rangers, but it will take more than that. Georgiev beat the Islanders 6-2 on Monday, and while New York is looking for a talented forward who is ready to play, they realize how good Georgiev can be.”

Georgiev is coming off two big wins over the Islanders when he made a combined 70 saves, establishing his value to the Rangers moving forward.

The Rangers continue to find themselves in this three-goalie rotation, and while they are 4-1 since it began, sooner or later, they will have to make a decision on where they see this going. If that means trading Georgiev, we now know they have at least one suitor. The question remains whether or not they are able to get the package they desire.

Head coach David Quinn has yet to announce his starters for Sunday and Tuesday, but one can safely assume with the way Georgiev has played, he will get at least one of those games to continue to show his trade value.