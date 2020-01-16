The New York Islanders fell to the Rangers, 3-2, on Long Island courtesy of a late Chris Kreider game-winning power-play tally.

New York Rangers 3 (Mika Zibanejad, Tony DeAngelo, Chris Kreider)

(Mika Zibanejad, Tony DeAngelo, Chris Kreider) New York Islanders 2 (Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier)

(Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier) Box Score, NHL, Final

Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

The New York Islanders got off to a torrid pace but Alexandar Georgiev kept his team in the game in time for a last-minute powerplay winner.

The first period was a furious rally by the New York Islanders who put 22 shots on goal to the Rangers’ six, but left the period up only by just one.

Look at the pass by Johnston on the Bailey goal!

Unfortunately for the Islanders, that would be the tale of the game. Georgiev’s sturdy netminding fueled his team to a delayed 1-1 tie when the league blew play dead in the second period to announce a powerplay goal.

Ryan Pulock had nearly saved it for the Islanders but a further review proved that the puck had completely crossed the goal line behind Semyon Varlamov, who ended his night with 25 saves.

Glove save and a beauty by Ryan Pulock

So through two periods, both teams left the ice tied at one apiece and treated the capacity crowd at Nassau Coliseum to a raucous third period.

Frustration would continue to boil for the blue and orange as they continued to pepper Georgiev on the powerplay but couldn’t get any finish in their opportunities.

It would boil over for them after Jordan Eberle hit the crossbar on the best look for them and the rebound found an exiting Tony DeAngelo, who continued his white-hot year with his 12th goal of the season.

What a sequence. The Isles hit the post and Tony DeAngelo, fresh out of the box, doesn't miss. 2-1 Rangers on Long Island in the third.

In probably the most frustrating fashion for the Islanders, Derick Brassard took a needless cross-checking penalty in the final minute of the game, which would serve as the deciding factor.

Rangers 2

Rangers 2

Islanders 0 Chris Kreider bangs it home on the power-play (the Rangers say thank you, Derick Brassard), and the Rangers beat the Isles, 3-2, on Long Island in game No. 2 of the season.

For the first time since 2015, the Rangers managed back-to-back wins against the Islanders.

The Islanders should have a significant cause for concern.

Since their 15-0-2 run, they have stumbled to a 12-11-2 record and are slowly giving up the ground they worked so hard to retain in November.

Their lack of finishers on offensive chances, anemic power-play rearing its head and droughts to their top-six scorers have sounded alarm for some on Long Island.

Alternatively, the Rangers have won four of their last five games, and two-straight against their archrivals. Now sitting six points out of a playoff spot and some extra pieces to make decisions with at the deadline, the Rangers are in an optimal spot to begin a wild card push.

The rivalry continues for both teams on Tuesday, with the Islanders facing the Capitals and Hurricanes this weekend and the Rangers hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.