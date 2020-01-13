New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran not only escaped discipline by MLB, but also avoided any implications of helping devise the system.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, New York Mets rookie manager Carlos Beltran has avoided discipline from MLB for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

The scandal surrounds the events that led to the Astros’ 2017 World Series championship. MLB found the Houston Astros guilty of electronically stealing signs, a major rule violation.

Prior to MLB’s final report, Beltran was considered a central figure in the investigation. There were rumors that he had helped devise the system used by the Astros.

All of this led many to question if Beltran would escape the scandal unscathed. However, MLB never considered Beltran a central figure. They were more intently focused on the coaching staff and front office, all of whom are facing major discipline.

In fact, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Beltran was only mentioned once in MLB’s final report.

1/from report: Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 13, 2020

There’s nothing inherently wrong with trying to pick up signs from opposing teams. All MLB teams steal signs and it’s an accepted part of the game. The issue is when the Astros brought electronics into the mix. There’s no proof that Beltran had anything to do with that.

Instead, that burden has fallen on Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Cora arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed immediately outside of the Astros’ dugout. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 13, 2020

With no proof that Carlos Beltran had anything to do with creating the system, MLB couldn’t suspend him. They had no choice but to treat Beltran like any other player on the 2017 Astros.

MLB made the decision to put the fault on the organization’s leaders rather than the players. As a result, not a single player on that roster is facing discipline, but the Astros and their decision-makers are facing huge repercussions.

Since the beginning of the scandal, the Mets believed that it had nothing to do with them. Turns out they were right. The Astros’ scandal won’t have any repercussions for the Mets in 2020.