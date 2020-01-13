Despite recent trade rumors linking the New York Knicks to Andre Drummond, the team is reportedly opposed to trading away first-round picks.

The New York Knicks have major decisions ahead with the Feb. 6 trade deadline rapidly approaching. SNY’s Ian Begley reports that the Knicks remain “opposed” to trading away first-round draft picks for any trades “under consideration.”

The Knicks have not traded away any first-round draft choices since the disastrous 2013 deal that sent a first-rounder and a pair of second-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for Andrea Bargnani.

Begley’s report comes after reports stated the Knicks were interested in trading for two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, who the Pistons are looking to move. In fact, Begley reported Saturday that New York’s talks with Detroit were more of a “check-in” than it was serious trade negotiations.

For a Knicks team still rebuilding, holding onto their first-round picks makes sense.

If the season ended today, the Knicks would finish with the third-worst record in the NBA, which with the new lottery odds, would give New York a 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors would have the same odds at landing the top pick.

This is an opportunity that New York cannot afford to trade away for Drummond, nor can they afford to surrender any future first-rounders. The Knicks are in possession of six first-round selections in the next four drafts.

With a roster that is mixed with several young players and veterans on one-year contracts, the Knicks are not in a position to make a blockbuster trade.