The New York Knicks have reportedly made an inquiry into Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond’s trade availability.

There is mounting evidence that the New York Knicks are going to be buyers come the Feb. 6 trade deadline. According to a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Knicks have made an inquiry into Andre Drummond. Ian Begley of SNY confirmed this report.

“Detroit is believed to be asking teams for one or two first-round picks or young players in exchange [for Andre Drummond,]” Charania said. “One team I’m told that has made an inquiry are the Knicks.”

This is quite the development for a team that is sporting the third-worst record in the NBA entering Friday. Add in the fact that the Knicks already have Mitchell Robinson, an uber-talented rim-running center, and this news is even more puzzling.

Should the Knicks look to move aggressively on the All-Star center, they have no shortage of assets in the form of draft picks and young players. The Knicks have two future first-round picks sent by the Dallas Mavericks in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

The Detroit Pistons center is in a contract year and will look to cash in on a big contract in 2020. The free-agent class this summer is notably weak and Drummond is having a career year. He’s averaging 17.8 points, a league-leading 16.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game this season. Drummond is one of the premier rebounders in the league and a two-time All-Star.

In addition to the Drummond news, Charania also notes that the Knicks appear to be intent on keeping Marcus Morris Sr. past the trade deadline. The veteran forward could be a valuable trade piece for the Knicks to dangle in front of contenders. But if we’re reading the tea leaves here, all signs point to Morris staying in New York for the rest of the season.