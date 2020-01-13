Artemi Panarin’s two goals and three assists help the New York Rangers clobber the Islanders, 6-2, at Madison Square Garden.

New York Rangers 6 (22-19-4, 48 pts)

(22-19-4, 48 pts) New York Islanders 2 (27-13-4, 58 pts)

(27-13-4, 58 pts) NHL, Final, Box Score

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

No more fooling around. Somebody call Wonder Bread and set up a meeting with Artemi Panarin’s representatives. If his face isn’t plastered on all company packaging by the summer, something’s seriously wrong.

Once again, the Bread Man delivered, and he did it against the organization’s most bitter rivals.

Panarin poured in two goals and three assists while leading the New York Rangers do a dominant victory over the rival Islanders Monday night at Madison Square Garden. (Amazingly, it was the first matchup of the season for the two teams.)

After Jordan Eberle lit the lamp just 18 seconds into the contest, the Rangers decided to get tough. For the night, they added three major penalties (coming into the game, they ranked second in the NHL in that category).

Once the tough-guy stuff cleared, the Rangers goal-scoring took center stage. Panarin assisted on the game’s next three goals (Jesper Fast, Chris Kreider and Adam Fox), helping the Rangers to a 3-1 lead after two periods of play.

Then, Panarin decided to light the lamp himself, twice.

He first found a stray puck in the defensive zone and turned it into a breakaway. Panarin snuck it in short side on Isles’ goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

A little over eight minutes later, it was Panarin and the goaltender in a one-on-one situation, yet again.

It was all the Rangers needed, but Jesper Fast added a power-play goal at the 10:15 minute mark of the third for a sixth goal. The Islanders added the last in the form of a Brock Nelson power-play tally.

Alexandar Georgiev was phenomenal all night long. He picked up his 11th victory of the season after stopping 32 Isles shots. His fantastic play against his team’s crosstown rivals continue—even after he sat out his team’s last several games thanks to the three-headed goaltending monster at hand.

Varlamov was eventually pulled after stopping just 29 of the 35 Rangers shots he faced. Thomas Greiss came on in relief to make a total of one stop.

Georgiev picked up No. 3 star honors and Fast took the No. 2 spot. Panarin, of course, skates home with top honors on the night and now has 67 points in his first season on Broadway.

The Rangers have now won five-straight home games, scoring a total of 27 goals. Next up will be these very same Islanders, Thursday night, on Long Island, for the first time in five long years.

