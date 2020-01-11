New York Knicks fan wins $1,000 in lottery scratch-off tickets after hitting a half-court shot during Friday night’s game.

This past Friday night, the New York Knicks succumbed to their fifth straight loss. A 123-111 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans dropped them to 10-29 on the year and 6-11 under interim head coach Mike Miller. New York sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the rough game for the orange and blue, there was at least one upbeat moment that occurred at halftime. A fan was chosen to go onto the floor and attempt a half-court shot, which he sank after just two attempts. As a result, the fan won $1,000 in lottery scratch-off tickets.

This Knicks fan was hyped to win $1,000 in scratchers with this half-court shot 💰🎉 pic.twitter.com/J815BM537c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2020

I couldn’t hear how much he won but my man just drilled this halfcourt shot. Love it pic.twitter.com/aJNRKWPv2L — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) January 11, 2020

The individual thus showed excitement around the court, flailing his arms knowing a hefty prize was coming his way. Congratulations to the fan, as the reward is very much deserved.

In the midst of the loss, New York couldn’t contain Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, who tallied a game-high 28 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in 39 minutes. New Orleans point guard Lonzo Ball additionally put up 15 points, six rebounds, and a game-high 11 assists. The latter statistic tied a season-high mark for Ball. He additionally dished out 11 assists in a December loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks’ leading scorer was center Taj Gibson, who put up 19 points and eight boards. Rookie guard RJ Barrett additionally totaled 16 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

New York’s next game will be on Sunday afternoon when they host the second-place Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. ET.