Although there are multiple reports that the New York Knicks checked in on Andre Drummond, a trade doesn’t appear likely.

Just prior to the New York Knicks taking the floor against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, major trade news dropped. According to multiple reports, the Knicks made an inquiry into Andre Drummond’s availability.

However, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, those reports do not indicate that there is anything close between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

“The Knicks inquired about trading for Pistons center Andre Drummond but a league source downplayed the chance of it happening by next month’s deadline,” per Bondy.

He later added that a source told him, “There’s nothing really there.”

A call can never hurt, but this type of trade speculation will make some Knicks fans understandably queasy. Drummond is expected to opt-out at the end of the season and become an unrestricted free agent.

If the Knicks are willing to give up draft picks and/or young players, the reported asking price for Detroit, they could be doing so for a half-year rental. Entering Saturday, the Knicks have the third-worst record in the league and are eight games behind the eighth-place Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference.

Moreover, the Knicks have their center of the future in Mitchell Robinson. Sure, it’s possible to play both Robinson and Drummond major minutes on the same team, but those two will never be able to coexist on the floor together.

Acquiring All-Star level talent is something the Knicks should be exploring, but a trade for Drummond would be shocking.