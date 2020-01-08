New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren will have a hearing with the NHL following an “illegal” hit to the head of Colorado’s Joonas Donskoi.

New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren will have a hearing with the NHL to discuss an “illegal” hit to the head of Colorado’s Joonas Donskoi. The hit occurred during the Rangers’ 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Tuesday night.

No penalty was called on the play.

Nazem Kadri drops the gloves with Ryan Lindgren after Lindgren levels Joonas Donskoi pic.twitter.com/T81JLvKEKd — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 8, 2020

After the massive hit on Donskoi, Avalance forward Nazem Kadri stepped up to defend his injured teammate. He squared off with Lindgren, who didn’t back down from the altercation.

Kadri took a decent shot at Lindgren by cutting the defenseman under the right eye. Refs issued Kadri a 2-minute instigating penalty, a five-minute major for fighting, and a 10-minute misconduct. Nonetheless, he wasn’t ejected from the game.

Lindgren skated off to receive treatment, though he continued to yell at Kadri while heading to the locker room.

Donskoi, after being down on the ice for several minutes, skated to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Pierre McGuire of NBCSN reported at the start of the third period that the team was still working on Lindgren. Moments later, the official Rangers Twitter account announced that Lindgren would not return to the game.

UPDATE: Defenseman Ryan Lindgren will not return (upper body). — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 8, 2020

Head coach David Quinn said that Lindgren was kept out for precautionary reasons, but thinks he should be okay.

The Rangers will face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at MSG. The team may have to call up a defenseman or move Brendan Smith to the blue line in the event of the possible suspension of Lindgren.