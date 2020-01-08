New York Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller discusses Julius Randle’s absence from Wednesday night’s game.

Julius Randle had played and started in every single game for the New York Knicks this season. Unfortunately, game No. 38 on Wednesday night is where that streak of availability came to an end. Randle isn’t present with the team for their matchup with the Utah Jazz due to personal reasons.

It’s unclear what those reasons exactly are. When asked about it, interim head coach Mike Miller provided a vague response in respect to his veteran forward.

Mike Miller on Julius Randle leaving team for family issue: “It’s a personal matter. We’ll respect his privacy and give him a chance to deal with this situation. When he’s ready to come back, he’ll be back.’’ — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 9, 2020

Bobby Portis started at the power forward position in place of Randle. It’s unclear when he’ll return to the team.

Randle is currently second on the Knicks in both scoring (18.5 points-per-game) and assists (3.2 per game). He also leads the team in rebounds (9.1 per game). The sixth-year player is putting up these numbers while shooting 44.9% from the field, 28.6% from behind the arc, and 69.7% from the free throw line.

Wednesday night’s game in Utah will mark the end of the team’s four-game West Coast trip which has seen nothing but defeats thus far. Since hitting the road, the Knicks have lost to the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Since Miller’s promotion to become the interim head coach, the Knicks have gone 6-9. They started out 4-18 before parting ways with veteran head coach David Fizdale. Overall, they’re 10-27 and sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

After their matchup with the Jazz, the Knicks will return home to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.