New York Knicks veteran forward Julius Randle will not play against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night due to personal reasons.

The New York Knicks are currently embarking on a tough West Coast trip that’s included nothing but defeats thus far. They suffered losses to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers this past weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers additionally ousted them 117-87 on Tuesday night.

New York will have one more game on this current road trip before returning home, and it’ll take place on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET against the fifth-place Utah Jazz. This will be another tough matchup for the Knicks, especially considering they won’t have one of their top weapons.

According to the Knicks PR department, Julius Randle will not suit up due to personal reasons.

Julius Randle (personal reasons) is not with the team and is out for tonight’s game at Utah. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 8, 2020

This will be Randle’s first missed game of the year. He’s played and started in every matchup for New York up to this point.

Thus far in the 2019-20 campaign, Randle is averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 44.9% shooting from the field and 28.6% from behind the arc. His points-per-game average is on pace to be the second-highest of his career. Last year (his lone season with the New Orleans Pelicans), Randle averaged 21.4 points-per-game.

It’s unclear who the Knicks will start in the veteran’s place. They could go with someone such as Bobby Portis or even second-year man Kevin Knox.

The Knicks are 10-27 at the moment and sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. After this upcoming game, they’ll return to Madison Square Garden on Friday to take on the Pelicans.